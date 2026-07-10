Kizimkazi Festival 2026 set to spotlight tourism, culture

The countdown has officially begun for Kizimkazi Festival 2026, with organisers promising a bigger celebration designed to showcase the rich culture, tourism attractions and investment potential of one of Zanzibar’s most historic destinations.

Held under the theme “Kizimkazi Kumenoga!” (Kizimkazi is thriving), the three-day festival is scheduled to take place from August 12 to 14 in Kizimkazi, South Unguja, bringing together residents, investors, tourism stakeholders, business leaders and visitors from across Tanzania and beyond.

Speaking during the official launch of preparations on July 8, Kizimkazi Festival Committee Chairperson Mahfodh Said Omar said this year’s edition will feature exhibitions, cultural showcases, entertainment programmes and the launch of several development projects aimed at boosting the area’s growth.

According to Omar, the festival has evolved significantly since its inception, growing from a community-led cultural celebration into an important platform for promoting tourism, investment and socio-economic development.

“Today we officially launch preparations for Kizimkazi Festival 2026. The festival was established by elders and residents of Kizimkazi to preserve and celebrate our culture, traditions and heritage.

Over the years, it has continued to grow and has become an important platform for promoting tourism, investment and community development,” he said.

Organisers have also announced high-profile participation from national leaders. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi is expected to officially open the festival, while President Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony.

Omar extended an invitation to investors, development partners, business communities, tourism operators and members of the public to take part in the event, describing this year’s edition as one packed with opportunities.

Beyond the festivities, the event seeks to position Kizimkazi as a destination with unique historical significance, cultural heritage and untapped economic potential.