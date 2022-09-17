Tanesco outline strategies to tackle climate change

Recently, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) issued information that several regions in the country were set to receive rainfall below normal and that some others would experience rising temperatures.

By Agness Jailos

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) on Friday, September 16, 2022, said intensifying mixed sources power production will significantly address the challenge of climate change in the country.

But, addressing reporters Tanesco’s acting director of Customer Services Martin Mwambene said Ubungo Power Station III that has a capacity to produce 112 megawatts using natural gas and that it is among the projects supporting the mixed energy initiatives.

“The execution of Ubungo station number three for production of 112 megawatts of electricity using natural gas from southern regions has been completed,” he told different media outlets.

He said the 600MW gas powered Kinyerezi III project being implemented in multiple phases is also expected to be completed and enter into commercial operation in 2023.

According to him, while Kinyerezi One achieved full production of 150 megawatts in March 2016, Kinyerezi Two plans to expand production to 335 megawatts.

“The solar power project based in Kishapu, Shinyanga Region is expected to be completed next year, adding 50 megawatts out of the 150 megawatts capacity,” he said.

“We have other strategies aimed at ensuring that we continue to increase electricity production using renewable energy sources. Recently we have signed an agreement with Dubai based Masdar Company to develop renewable energy projects with a total capacity of up to 2,000 megawatts” he added.