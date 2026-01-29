Tanford launches Dubai trade forum to expand Tanzania’s global business reach

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Freight Forwarders Representation in Dubai (Tanford) has announced a two-day business forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, aimed at promoting Tanzania in international markets and creating new commercial pathways for Tanzanian entrepreneurs.

Addressing the media on January 28, 2026 Tanford Chairman Mr Hussein Jamal confirmed that the Tanzania Trade and Logistics Forum 2026 will be held on February 13–14, 2026 and will convene key stakeholders from the trade and logistics industries to strengthen commercial links between Tanzania and Dubai.

Mr Jamal stated that the forum is designed to elevate Tanzania’s profile as a strategic trade and logistics gateway for East and Central Africa, while increasing utilisation of the country’s ports and transport infrastructure through the consolidation of international cargo flows via Tanzania.

He further noted that the gathering will connect Tanzanian enterprises with prospective global buyers, thereby widening export channels for locally produced goods and services.

Tanford, he added, continues to serve as a vital commercial bridge between Tanzania and overseas markets by guiding businesses towards viable trade and logistics prospects in Dubai.

Describing the initiative as a major economic platform, Mr Jamal urged public and private sector stakeholders to participate, emphasising its potential to deliver measurable benefits to companies, individuals and the national economy.

Participating institutions include the Tanzania Ports Authority (Tpa), Tanzania Revenue Authority (Tra), DP world, the Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa), Tantrade, Tatoa, Port Marine Clearing & Forwarding, Silent Ocean & Kilimanjaro Star Cargo, and the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (Tpsf).

TanTrade Director General Dr Latifa Mohammed Khamis underscored the importance of such international engagements in reinforcing business relationships between domestic and foreign traders.

She encouraged Tanzanian business leaders to attend, citing the forum as a gateway to strategic partnerships across multiple countries.

Meanwhile, Taffa President Mr Edwin Urio described the event as a catalyst for enterprise growth and national economic advancement. He highlighted that the logistics and transport sector emerged as the leading source of foreign exchange earnings in the 2024/25 financial year and remains a central pillar of economic development.