Tanzania allocates Sh13 billion to strengthen weather services

Dar es Salaam. The government has allocated approximately Sh13 billion for the construction of new offices for the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), in a move aimed at strengthening the delivery of timely and accurate weather information.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Mr David Kihenzile, announced the funding during a visit to the ongoing construction works at Sinza Simu 2000 in Dar es Salaam, where the new facilities are taking shape.

He said the Sh13 billion allocation allocated in 2025/2026 will support the construction of a modern Eastern Regional Office and Weather Early Warning Centre, a National Tsunami Warning Centre and a National Meteorological Calibration Centre.

“These projects are not just about buildings,” Mr Kihenzile said. “They are about improving the quality of services that touch farmers, fishermen, transport operators and ordinary people every single day.”

Mr Kihenzile explained that the calibration centre will ensure meteorological equipment is regularly inspected and upgraded to maintain accuracy.

He said the investment by the Sixth Phase Government reflects the country’s growing recognition of the critical role weather information plays in people’s lives.

“When our equipment is precise and well maintained, the information we provide becomes more reliable. That reliability can save lives, protect property and support economic activities,” he said.

Construction of the two main buildings began in 2023 and 2025 respectively, and both are expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Mr Kihenzile said the new infrastructure would not only improve forecasting services but also provide a modern and conducive working environment for meteorological experts.

“Our professionals deserve facilities that match the importance of the work they do,” he said. “Better working conditions will ultimately translate into better services for the public.”

He also urged the TMA board and management to oversee the projects with diligence and patriotism to ensure they are completed on time and to the highest standards.

Mr Kihenzile commended TMA for awarding the construction contract to a local institution, the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT).

"Engaging local experts strengthens our institutions and builds national capacity. This is how we support our local expertise to grow,” he said.

Mr Kihenzile further called on TMA to continue issuing weather updates promptly to support sectors such as transport, agriculture and maritime activities.