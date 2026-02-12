Farmers push for free weather forecast alerts

Dar es Salaam. Smallholder farmers have urged the government to introduce free text message alerts on seasonal weather forecasts, saying the move would strengthen their ability to cope with the growing impacts of climate change.

The call was made yesterday during a forum organised by Norwegian organization Norges Vel Tanzania. The event under the theme Advancing Agriculture Resilience: Bringing Climate Information to Farmers, brought together farmers’ representatives from various regions, officials from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) and other key stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

Farmers said that although TMA disseminates forecasts through radio, television and social media, many small-scale producers remain unreached due to limited internet connectivity and the low penetration of smartphones in rural areas.

“In our groups, we share weather forecasts through WhatsApp, but that is not enough,” said Mr Nestory Thedeus, an extension officer from Mbarali and Neighbours Small Scale Farmers Ltd (MTC).

“We would like farmers to receive messages through ordinary feature phones, similar to the way messages were sent during elections or by the police. If seasonal forecasts are sent early, farmers can prepare accordingly,” he said.

Participants stressed that timely and reliable climate information is increasingly vital as erratic rainfall patterns and prolonged dry spells continue to disrupt planting calendars and reduce yields.

Ms Denisia Samweli, an extension officer from Mlimba, noted that while TMA has made efforts to improve dissemination, wider outreach is needed.

“We understand that sending text messages costs about Sh30 per message and that TMA cannot afford nationwide coverage,” she said. “We are therefore appealing to the government to support this initiative so farmers can receive the information directly.”

She added that farmers under the Norges Vel programme are currently receiving free text alerts, but this support will end once project funding expires.

TMA Weather Forecast Manager Dr Mafuru Biseke said the authority also uses extension officers to relay forecasts, in addition to television, radio and social media.

“Text messages are a better option because they can reach many farmers, but it is costly for the agency to send them countrywide,” he said, calling on stakeholders and development partners to help finance the initiative.

A representative from Norges Vel Tanzania said that beyond daily updates, farmers require longer-term seasonal forecasts to plan effectively.