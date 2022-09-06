Tanzania and Mozambique to collaborate on communication services

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Officials from the National Communications Institute of Mozambique (INCM), led by Mr. Francisco Chate, a member of the institute's Board of Directors, arrived in Dar es Salaam on Monday September 5, 2022.

They are in the country on a working visit to learn from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) about the management of communication services.

This comes after TCRA has made progress, particularly in Frequency Spectrum Management, Quality of service, and Cross-Border Communication.

The Acting Director General of TCRA, Mr John Daffa, welcomed the INCM delegation and explained the role of TCRA.

He also told the delegation that TCRA was ready to work with them under the Communications Regulators Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) and would give them valuable regulatory experience that could help them provide telecommunication services in Mozambique more smoothly.

"We are confident that this cooperation between our two regulatory bodies will help develop the communications sector in our countries. Without a doubt, our experts will share skills on how TCRA manages communications from a modern point of view," remarked Mr Daffa.

Shortly after the delegation’s arrival at the TCRA Head Offices, Mr Chate said that they have high expectations from the TCRAs experience in managing telecommunications technology and services in the African region and that they are anticipating huge benefits from their familiarisation visit.

"We came to Tanzania with the intention of ensuring that Mozambique receives high-quality communication services. TCRA, in our view, has a valuable wealth of knowledge to share with us on how best to manage and enhance communications services, particularly telephone and internet services," insisted Eng Chate.

Mr Edmundo Alberto, who is the Head of the Department of Monitoring and Service Quality, and Ms Feliciana Maquina, who is an officer in the ICT Department, were among the delegation members.

Mr Alberto and Ms Maquina, both were delighted with how hard TCRA has been working to manage the Communications sector with modern technology and unveiled that they had a lot to learn from the Tanzanian ICT regulator.

This is the second time INCM has visited TCRA in 2022 with the aim of getting new expertise and making significant changes to the way it oversees the Mozambique’s telecom services, including enhancing the quality of services across that country’s various provinces.



