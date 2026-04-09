Palestine envoy urges Tanzania to amplify humanitarian voice as Gaza crisis deepens

Dar es Salaam. The Ambassador-Designate of the State of Palestine to Tanzania, Mr Salam Abu Sharar, has called on Tanzania and its citizens to strengthen humanitarian advocacy as the crisis in Gaza worsens.

In an interview on Thursday, the envoy said the situation should be viewed beyond politics or religion, framing it as a humanitarian issue requiring global attention.

“This goes beyond religion. It is a human issue,” he said, urging greater awareness and public engagement, particularly through media and social platforms.

He added: “If you feel in your heart that killing children, violence against civilians, imprisonment and restrictions and the closure of religious sites such as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Al-Aqsa Mosque is right, then you support it. I cannot impose anything; I can only present the facts.”

His remarks come amid renewed violence in Gaza, highlighting the fragility of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to Reuters, an Israeli airstrike near a school sheltering displaced civilians on April 6, 2026 killed at least 10 people, underscoring the risks faced by non-combatants.

Further reports by Reuters on April 8 indicated that additional strikes killed several people, including a journalist, as insecurity persists despite ceasefire efforts.

Beyond Gaza, regional tensions involving Israel and Iran continue to raise fears of wider escalation. The Guardian reported on April 9 that uncertainty remains over the durability of ceasefire arrangements, with warnings of possible intensification.

Humanitarian conditions remain severe, with limited access to aid, damaged infrastructure and shortages of essential services.

Mr Abu Sharar reiterated the need for increased public awareness.

“We are asking for awareness—people speaking out and sharing what is happening,” he said, emphasising the role of social media and public discourse in shaping global understanding.

Tanzania–Palestine ties

Relations between Tanzania and Palestine date back to the early years of independence and are rooted in shared ideals of anti-colonialism and liberation.

Under founding President Julius Nyerere, Tanzania became one of Africa’s strongest supporters of the Palestinian cause, aligning with liberation movements across the Global South.

Following the Six-Day War, Tanzania grew increasingly critical of Israel’s policies and, in 1973, severed diplomatic ties during the Yom Kippur War in solidarity with Arab nations.

That same year, Tanzania became the first African country to host an office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Dar es Salaam, marking a significant step in diplomatic recognition. Close ties were also established between Mr Nyerere and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

In 1988, Tanzania formally recognised the State of Palestine following its declaration of independence and has since maintained support for Palestinian self-determination in international forums, including the United Nations.

Beyond politics, cooperation extended into development sectors.

“Palestinian doctors were among early professionals who supported Tanzania’s health sector after independence, contributing to skills transfer and capacity building, including at facilities such as the Sinza Palestina Hospital in Dar es Salaam,” Mr Abu Sharar said.

While Tanzania has maintained its long-standing support for Palestine, it has in recent years adopted a more pragmatic foreign policy approach, restoring diplomatic relations with Israel and opening an embassy in Tel Aviv in 2018 under President John Magufuli.

For Mr Abu Sharar, however, the current crisis presents an opportunity for Tanzania to reaffirm its traditional role in advocating for justice and humanitarian values.

“In many ways, our relationship is based on principles,” he said.