Tanzania invites partners to support education reforms

Dar es Salaam. The Government has invited private and international partners to support reforms in Tanzania’s education system, saying it is open to new solutions in areas including curriculum delivery, technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The invitation was issued yesterday, September 11, 2026, by Assistant Director for School Registration Patrick Leyana, who represented the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, at the launch of African Global Education Solution (AGES).

AGES, a Tanzania-Finland partnership, aims to develop solutions to challenges facing the education sector, including teacher capacity and curriculum implementation.

Mr Leyana said the Government was ready to work with institutions whose proposals support its education objectives.

“Tanzania has opened its doors to any individual or institution. We are ready to work with partners in this journey of improving the education system,” he said.

His remarks come as the Government implements reforms in the education sector, including curriculum changes and efforts to strengthen the use of technology in teaching and learning.

Mr Leyana said technology, particularly AI, required greater attention as part of the reforms.

AGES founding director Rodgers Mbaga said the partnership with Finland would draw on the country's experience in education reforms while developing solutions suited to Tanzania's needs.

He said AGES had identified the University of Dodoma (UDOM) as a centre of excellence for teacher training, focusing on curriculum delivery, technology and adapting teaching to different learning environments.

“We are building a centre of excellence at UDOM to help produce competent teachers by considering the environment, technology and curriculum. We are not targeting only newly employed teachers, but also those with experience,” Mr Mbaga said.

He said the programme was designed to benefit teachers beyond Dodoma, with skills developed at the centre expected to support education delivery across the country, particularly in rural areas.

AGES Research and Content Manager Mark Massangya said one of the challenges identified was the gap between education policies and their implementation.

He said Tanzania had policies and curricula capable of addressing many education needs, but implementation remained a challenge, particularly in areas involving technology.