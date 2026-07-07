Tanzania calls for stronger global cooperation on AI governance

Geneva. Tanzania has called for stronger international cooperation to ensure the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is guided by inclusive, transparent and equitable global frameworks, warning that developing countries must not be left behind as the technology reshapes economies and societies.

The call was made on Monday, July 6, 2026, by the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki, at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance here.

Addressing more than 190 delegates representing governments, international organisations, the private sector and the global technology community, Ms Kairuki, outlined Tanzania's vision of harnessing AI as a catalyst for national development while strengthening safeguards to promote its responsible use.

She said Tanzania views artificial intelligence as a strategic pillar of Vision 2050 and a key driver of the country's emerging digital economy.

She noted that the government is implementing comprehensive reforms to establish a robust policy and regulatory framework that supports innovation while protecting citizens' rights and strengthening public trust.

"Tanzania believes artificial intelligence has the potential to transform agriculture, healthcare, education, financial services and public administration," she said, adding that its deployment must therefore be safe, inclusive and designed to deliver benefits to all citizens.

Furthermore, Ms Kairuki said the government is strengthening AI governance through the development of regulatory frameworks, the modernisation of data governance systems, enhanced privacy and cybersecurity protections, and the formulation of national guidelines for applying AI in strategic sectors, including education and healthcare.

She also highlighted continued government investment in digital infrastructure, citing the expansion of the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) and the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as critical foundations for expanding digital connectivity and enabling wider access to AI-powered services nationwide.

She said effective AI governance also requires sustained international collaboration.

The minister reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to working closely with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the African Union (AU), the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to promote interoperable digital ecosystems that support innovation, trade and cross-border services while safeguarding national sovereignty and data protection.

Concluding her address, Ms Kairuki called for stronger global cooperation in technology transfer, skills development, research partnerships, innovation and investment in digital infrastructure.

She said bridging the digital divide would require collective action to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence are shared equitably between developed and developing countries.