Situation calm across Dar es Salaam as security presence increases

Dar es Salaam. Light drizzle before dawn on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, coincided with unusually quiet conditions in parts of Dar es Salaam, with many shops opening later than usual, fewer vehicles on the roads and increased security deployment across the city.

The city, normally characterised by heavy traffic and bustling commercial activity, presented a different picture, with calm conditions prevailing in many areas.

By 10am, security personnel had been deployed at several strategic locations, including major road junctions, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure, bridges and other key public facilities.

The Citizen tour of various parts of the city found limited traffic congestion, while public transport services, particularly commuter buses (daladala), were operating in lower numbers than usual.

The subdued atmosphere came amid concerns over planned demonstrations, with the government warning that firm action would be taken against anyone attempting to organise or participate in unlawful protests.

At Mabibo Market and Shekilango, two major food trading centres, the number of traders and customers was significantly lower than on a normal morning.

Several fuel stations also remained closed until shortly before 10am, with motorists told that operations had not yet started.

At Tangi Bovu, luggage porter and passenger caller Mr Maliki Simba said his income depends on attracting passengers and assisting them with their luggage.

However, by 8.30am, he had not secured a single customer arriving from the market.

“We have been waiting here calling for passengers, but there are far fewer people than usual. If things continue like this, earning enough even for a cup of tea will be difficult, and I may have to return home,” he said.

A bajaji driver operating at Mwenge Stand, who requested anonymity, said the area had attracted an unusually high number of three-wheelers that were not normally registered to operate there, suggesting that some drivers had moved from other stations.

He said many operators appeared anxious and had opted to end their working day early and return home.

“I normally leave home at around 4am, but today I only arrived at the stand at about 9am,” he said.

“I have one passenger to take to hospital to collect medication. After that, I will head straight home because I do not want any trouble,” he added.

In Temeke District, only a small number of residents were seen carrying out daily activities in areas including Temeke, Tandika, Yombo and Buza, where the atmosphere remained calm.

The situation differed sharply from normal weekday conditions. At Tandika Market, where trading usually begins early and surrounding roads are often filled with vendors, commuter buses and bajajis, business activity started slowly.

Many shops remained closed, while only a few traders had begun displaying their goods.

Roads that are normally busy were largely quiet, with only a small number of public transport vehicles and passengers visible.

Along the Kimara corridor, stretching from Corner BRT Station to Kimara Mwisho, The Citizen, also observed fewer vehicles and pedestrians than usual by 8.30am.

Most routine activities continued cautiously, with no major congestion or large gatherings reported in commercial areas.

The developments followed a statement by the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Patrobas Katambi, who on Monday, July 6, 2026, assured Tanzanians that the country remained secure.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam, Mr Katambi said the government did not take instructions on when it should act and was prepared to maintain peace and order at all times and in all parts of the country.

He said security measures would continue to be strengthened nationwide to allow citizens to continue with normal activities, including attending work and school without disruption.