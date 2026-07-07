Zanzibar rival parties sign reconciliation accord in unity push

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar is set to take another step towards political reconciliation on Thursday, July 9, when President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and ACT-Wazalendo national chairman Mr Othman Masoud Othman sign a joint accord aimed at strengthening unity, political tolerance and lasting peace in the Isles.

The signing ceremony, to be held in Zanzibar, is expected to bring together senior government officials, political leaders, religious figures, security chiefs and civil society representatives in what is being described as a milestone in reconciliation efforts.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications on July 7, the accord reflects a shared commitment by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and ACT-Wazalendo to strengthen political dialogue and promote a stable and inclusive political environment.

Besides signing the declaration, President Mwinyi and Mr Othman will witness the presentation of an implementation roadmap containing key resolutions agreed upon by both parties to guide the execution of the accord.

The government said the initiative seeks to consolidate reconciliation, strengthen social cohesion, promote political civility and safeguard peace and stability in Zanzibar.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by leaders from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, representatives of the United Republic of Tanzania, political parties, defence and security institutions, religious leaders, faith-based organisations and members of the media.

The event will be broadcast live through television and radio stations, as well as digital platforms, allowing the public to follow the proceedings.