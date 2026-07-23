Tanzania, China deepen defence ties amid global tension

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has reaffirmed the importance of its long-standing defence partnership with China, saying the cooperation has strengthened the country's security capabilities through military training, technology transfer and capacity building.

Speaking during celebrations marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday, the Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Rhimo Nyansaho, said the partnership had become a cornerstone of bilateral relations. He said defence cooperation between the two countries dates back to the era of Tanzania's founding President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and China's Chairman Mao Zedong, and has continued to grow under President Hassan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beyond defence, the relationship has expanded to education, health, infrastructure and other areas of development, he said.

"We value this cooperation because it strengthens our defence and security while reinforcing the longstanding friendship between our two countries," Dr Nyansaho said. He noted that rising global security threats, including armed conflicts, disease outbreaks and other emerging risks, underscored the need for stronger international cooperation to safeguard peace and sustainable development.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the PLA, founded in 1927, has played a key role in protecting China's sovereignty and contributing to international peacekeeping efforts. She said the enduring friendship between Tanzania and China, built by the founding leaders of the two countries, continues to provide a strong foundation for strategic cooperation.

Ambassador Chen cited the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) as one of the most enduring symbols of the two countries' partnership and said regular meetings between Presidents Xi and Hassan had further strengthened bilateral ties.

The head of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) Medical Services Department, Major General Amri Mwami, said the military continued to benefit from cooperation with China through training, technical assistance and defence technology.