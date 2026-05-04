Tanzania eyes innovation, skills and better tech ties with China

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has outlined its commitment to strengthening technological cooperation with China. The focus is on advancing its digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at the Experience China High-Tech Expo in Dar es Salaam, the minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Dr Angela Kairuki, highlighted key priority areas. These include digital inclusion, skills development and green innovation.

She said expanding network coverage remains essential. Affordable internet access, especially in rural areas, is also a priority. This will require strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. Investment in last-mile connectivity is critical.

Dr Kairuki stressed the importance of technology transfer and capacity building. She proposed the establishment of joint training centres and apprenticeship programmes. These initiatives aim to equip Tanzanians with practical skills in ICT and engineering.

She noted that strengthening local expertise is vital. It will enable Tanzanians to play a greater role in implementing and maintaining advanced technologies.

Green innovation is another focus area. Efforts are underway to scale up renewable energy solutions such as solar microgrids and energy storage systems. Cooperation with Chinese partners is supporting access to clean energy. It is also promoting local manufacturing and employment.

The expo showcased a range of technologies. These included artificial intelligence, solar systems, agricultural drones.





and digital communication platforms. Pilot projects in Tanzania are already delivering results. Rural broadband initiatives are improving access to markets and financial services. Digital solutions in health and education are helping to reduce service gaps.

China’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian, said her country remains committed to expanding cooperation. The focus is on science, technology and the digital economy.

She said Chinese firms have contributed to Tanzania’s digital infrastructure. This includes the development of fibre optic networks. These investments have supported the growth of mobile payments, e-commerce and e-government services.