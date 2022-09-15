Tanzania declares measles outbreak

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzania’s Ministry of Health has announced an outbreak of measles in seven municipalities after 38 people were confirmed to have the disease across the country.

Speaking to journalists today September 15, 2022 in Dodoma, the Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu said the affected districts include Bukoba with three samples, Handeni District with four samples, Kilindi with three victims, Mkuranga four samples, Kigamboni eight samples, Temeke with 12 samples, and Ilala four samples.

She further explained that in controlling spread of the disease, the health ministry will continue monitoring victims by sending teams of experts to areas with more patients but also educate the society on how to prevent it.

Ms Mwalimu has said that the symptoms of measles are fever and rashes that can be accompanied by cough, red eyes and sores in the mouth, so people should go to health centers immediately when they see these symptoms.