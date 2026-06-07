Tanzania defends Russia visit, says ties with other nations remain intact

Dar es Salaam. The government has dismissed concerns that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s recent state visit to Russia could affect Tanzania’s diplomatic relations or economic cooperation with other countries, insisting that the country remains committed to an open and interest-driven foreign policy.

Speaking on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said Tanzania would continue engaging with all partners based on national interests and development priorities.

He was responding to questions from journalists on whether the visit could strain relations with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

Prof Mkumbo said it was important to distinguish between diplomatic relations and economic sanctions, noting that many countries that have imposed restrictions on Russia continue to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Moscow.

“No country has completely severed diplomatic relations with Russia. Even countries that have imposed sanctions continue to communicate and cooperate in various areas,” he said.

He explained that economic sanctions do not necessarily signify a breakdown in diplomatic engagement, as countries often maintain political and diplomatic channels while applying targeted restrictions in specific sectors.

“It is important to distinguish between sanctions and diplomatic relations. Diplomatic relations remain intact. Countries continue to communicate and cooperate in various areas,” he added.

Prof Mkumbo reiterated Tanzania’s longstanding position in favour of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military confrontation.

“We want all conflicts to be resolved peacefully. The world should return to an international order that respects the principles of the United Nations,” he said.

He stressed that Tanzania would continue pursuing a foreign policy guided by national economic interests, while avoiding alignment with competing geopolitical blocs.

“Tanzania looks at its economic interests. In today’s competitive investment environment, we cannot choose friends based on their conflicts, but on what serves our national interest,” he said.

According to Prof Mkumbo, the current global environment requires countries to engage with a broad range of partners, including nations with differing political positions, in pursuit of investment, trade and development opportunities.

He said Tanzania would continue strengthening cooperation with traditional and emerging partners across the world, including countries in the West, Asia and the Middle East.

The government, he added, remains committed to expanding investment, infrastructure development, and trade partnerships while maintaining an independent foreign policy.

Prof Mkumbo emphasised that Tanzania would continue participating actively in international diplomacy while safeguarding its sovereignty, and economic priorities.