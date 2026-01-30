Tanzania delivers over 53,000 jobs in first 100 days of Samia’s second term

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s second term has begun on a strong note, with the government announcing an unprecedented wave of job creation set to generate more than 53,000 employment opportunities within the first 100 days.

The initiative includes 41,500 new positions that are expected to be advertised soon, a move observers describe as a clear demonstration of the President’s resolve to translate policy commitments into tangible benefits for ordinary Tanzanians.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Friday, January 30, 2026, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, said President Hassan had already approved employment permits allowing ministries, departments and agencies torecruit 41,500 Tanzanians across various sectors.

Mr Kikwete was outlining key achievements recorded by his ministry within the first 100 days since President Hassan was sworn in for her second and final term.

He revealed that between November 2025 and January 2026, the government had already announced 12,000 job vacancies, including 5,000 positions for health professionals. The remaining posts target teachers, with a particular focus on science subjects.

“So far, 8,416 newly recruited employees have reported to their respective duty stations, while 735 have already received their January salaries after completing all required documentation,” Mr Kikwete said.

With the additional 41,500 recruitments in the pipeline, he noted that Tanzania is on course to create at least 53,500 jobs within President Samia’s first 100 days in office.

He said that preparations to advertise the new vacancies were at an advanced stage and that official announcements would be made shortly.

Mr Kikwete emphasised that the massive recruitment drive reflects President Hassan’s firm commitment to addressing unemployment, strengthening public service delivery and ensuring that key sectors such as health and education are adequately staffed.