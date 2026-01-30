Tanzania unveils market expansion, technology support for grasshopper traders

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The government has unveiled plans to expand markets and introduce improved harvesting technology for grasshoppers, locally known as senene, a popular seasonal delicacy and a key source of income for traders in Tanzania’s Lake Zone.

The Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Denis Londo, announced the initiatives in Parliament on Friday, January 30, 2026, while responding to a question from Bukoba Urban MP, Mr Johnston Mutasigwa, on measures to help grasshopper traders access better markets and modern trapping equipment.

Mr Londo said the government is working to identify and open reliable domestic and regional markets for grasshopper products.

The efforts include linking traders to major urban markets, facilitating participation in national and regional trade fairs, and promoting senene as a distinctive Lake Zone product with strong potential in the wider East African market.

“The government recognises the economic value of the grasshopper trade and is taking deliberate steps to ensure traders benefit from stable and expanded markets,” he told Parliament.

He added that the government, through the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), in collaboration with the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) and the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta), has been conducting research to modernise the grasshopper business in Kagera Region.

"As a result, a simple prototype technology has been designed to assist in harvesting,” Mr Londo said, noting that the innovation is expected to improve efficiency, reduce losses and enhance product quality.

Grasshoppers are widely consumed in north-western Tanzania, particularly in Kagera, and provide livelihoods for many households during harvesting seasons. Mr Mutasigwa said the government’s interventions would help transform the largely informal trade into a more organised and profitable value chain.

He welcomed the response, saying improved equipment and reliable markets would significantly raise incomes for small-scale traders and collectors.

The ministry, Mr Londo said, will continue working with relevant institutions and private sector players to further develop the grasshopper industry as part of broader efforts to promote agro-processing and small-scale industries.

Cashew factory revival

Meanwhile, the government has said an investor is in the early stages of preparations to reopen the long-idle cashew nut processing factory in Tunduru District, following directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Londo disclosed this while responding to a# question from Tunduru MP, Mr Ado Shaibu, on the implementation of the President’s instructions to restore operations at the plant.

He said the investor, identified as Mr Sunil Kamath, is undertaking initial preparations aimed at reopening the factory and restoring production.

“The ministry is working closely with the investor to ensure the factory resumes operations and is developed in line with market needs,” he said, adding that ongoing engagement is addressing technical, financial and operational requirements.

The revival of the Tunduru factory is expected to provide a reliable market for cashew farmers in the district and neighbouring areas, reduce post-harvest losses and increase incomes through local value addition.

For years, farmers in southern Tanzania have called for the reopening of processing facilities to reduce reliance on raw nut exports and strengthen the domestic cashew industry.