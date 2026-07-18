Tanzania, Egypt move to establish Dar-Cairo cargo transport hub

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Egypt are in the final stages of establishing a strategic cargo transport hub linking the Port of Dar es Salaam and Egypt’s Ain Sokhna Port, a move expected to open new trade corridors connecting Sub-Saharan Africa with North Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The initiative will create a maritime logistics corridor traversing the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Transport Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, announced the development on Saturday, July 18, 2026, during the Tanzania-Egypt Business Forum in Dar es Salaam, which brought together business leaders and government officials from both countries.

The forum was held during the official state visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Tanzania at the invitation his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Prof Mbarawa said the two countries were committed to deepening economic cooperation by leveraging opportunities in the transport sector, which remains critical in facilitating trade.

“This hub will open a new trade route linking Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East, Europe and other global markets,” he said.

“I am pleased to announce that, under the coordination of experts from the Ministry of Transport, Tanzania will visit Egypt later this month to conclude discussions and formally finalise the project,” added Prof Mbarawa.

He said the government has continued to invest in transport infrastructure to enhance Tanzania’s competitiveness as a regional trade and logistics hub.

According to him, ongoing improvements at the Port of Dar es Salaam are aimed at increasing its capacity, efficiency and global competitiveness, while the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which is already transporting passengers and cargo, will further strengthen connectivity between the port and key production areas across the country.

He added that investments in the national road network are also helping facilitate the timely movement of goods and agricultural produce to domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, Prof Mbarawa invited investors and the private sector to take advantage of emerging opportunities along the proposed Dar es Salaam-Cairo transport corridor.

“We invite investors to capitalise on the opportunities that will emerge from this new corridor, which will be anchored by maritime transport infrastructure, logistics facilities and modern transport systems,” he said.

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mr Hassan El Khatib, described Tanzania and Egypt as strategic gateways for trade, noting that Tanzania serves East and Central Africa, while Egypt connects Africa with Europe and global markets.

He said Egyptian investors are exploring opportunities across seven sectors in Tanzania, driven by the growing economic partnership between the two nations.

“We have made significant progress in our cooperation, but we need to do more to expand trade and investment for the benefit of our people,” he said.

Mr El Khatib added that the Egyptian government is supporting its private sector to invest and do business in Tanzania and encouraged Tanzanian investors to explore opportunities in Egypt.

Works Minister Abdallah Ulega said Tanzania and Egypt have enjoyed longstanding cooperation in infrastructure development, citing the role of Egyptian firm Arab Contractors in conducting studies that informed the construction of Dar es Salaam’s flyover bridges.

He noted that Dar es Salaam is projected to attain mega-city status by 2030, with an estimated population of 10 million, underscoring the need for large-scale infrastructure investments.

“We will learn from cities such as Cairo as we plan and develop our urban infrastructure. We are committed to using Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to deliver key projects and welcome investors to work with us,” he said.

Mr Ulega said the government has already identified several road projects that will be implemented under the PPP framework and invited Egyptian investors to participate.

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) director general, Mr Gilliard Teri, showcased investment opportunities available in Tanzania and highlighted the authority’s One Stop Centre, which brings together government institutions to streamline investment processes.

He urged both Tanzanian and Egyptian investors to take advantage of the incentives and support mechanisms available.