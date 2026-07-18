Tanzanian researchers develop AI platform to transform onion, garlic farming

Arusha. Researchers at the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital platform to provide onion and garlic farmers with timely, location-specific agricultural information, in a move expected to boost productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and improve incomes.

Known as Pataintel, the platform offers tailored recommendations throughout the production cycle, including land preparation, weather forecasts, crop management, pest and disease control, harvesting techniques and market access.

The innovation comes as Tanzania remains the East African Community's leading onion producer, with annual output exceeding 200,000 tonnes. The crop generates about $4.57 million in export earnings each year, with major production concentrated in Mang'ola in Arusha Region, Singida and Mkuranga in Coast Region. Tanzanian onions are exported to Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo and several European markets.

Although domestic garlic production is increasing, Tanzania still imports more than 95 percent of its garlic, mainly from China, creating opportunities to expand local production, available data shows.

Speaking during a training workshop for farmers from northern Tanzania, IAA researcher Pamela Chogo said Pataintel was developed to address the information gap facing onion and garlic farmers.

The platform is the outcome of a two-year research project funded under the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) programme.

"Our objective is to ensure farmers receive the right information at the right time so they can make informed decisions that improve productivity and household incomes," Ms Chogo said.

She said the project supports Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which identifies agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and encourages the use of technology to improve productivity and value addition.

Arusha City Agricultural Officer Chrisben Saria said the platform would help farmers respond more effectively to disease outbreaks and other production challenges by providing real-time weather updates, pest and disease alerts, planting advice and expert agronomic guidance.

"We will use this platform to provide farmers with timely information so they can take early action, minimise losses and improve productivity," he said.

IAA Director of Research, Publications and Consultancy Charles Raphael said AI-powered research is becoming an important tool for addressing agricultural challenges and improving efficiency.

He said the platform would lower the cost of accessing agricultural information while enabling farmers to obtain quick solutions to challenges related to crop production and markets.