Mining minister expands crackdown on idle mining licences

Mwanza. The government has intensified its crackdown on inactive mining licences, with Minerals Minister Antony Mavunde warning that licences held by investors who fail to develop their concessions will be revoked and reallocated to active miners.

The move is aimed at increasing mineral production, boosting government revenue and creating opportunities for small-scale miners, particularly young people, women and persons with disabilities.

Speaking during the launch of a licence distribution programme for small-scale miners in Mhande Ward, Kwimba District, on Friday, July 17, Mr Mavunde said the government would no longer tolerate speculative ownership of mining licences.

"I have already revoked several licences in Mwanza and will continue doing so across the country. Mining areas are meant to be developed, not held indefinitely without activity," he said.

He said some licence holders had acquired large concessions but left them idle, denying others the opportunity to engage in mining.

According to him, about 5,441 hectares in Kwimba District had been controlled by a few licence holders without meaningful mining activities.

Mr Mavunde also warned miners against encroaching on licensed concessions, saying such actions violate the law and complicate government inspections.

"When people invade another person's licence area, it becomes difficult to establish whether the original licence holder has failed to develop the concession because evidence is often destroyed," he said.

He directed the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) to deploy a drilling rig to Kwimba District to support exploration activities and instructed the Mwanza Regional Mining Office to strengthen extension services for small-scale miners.

A total of 30 mining licences were issued to 30 groups during the event. They form part of 282 licences expected to benefit about 300 small-small-scale miners in Gulumwa Village, Mhande Ward.

Mwanza Regional Resident Mining Officer Nyaisara Mgaya said some applicants had not received licences because they had yet to complete requirements, including obtaining identification documents and paying the required fees.

Small-scale miners welcomed the initiative, saying formal licences would reduce land disputes and improve access to finance.

Misungwi District Small-Scale Miners Association secretary Bahati Boniface said financial institutions remained reluctant to lend to miners despite the sector's potential.

"Banks still view mining as a high-risk activity, even though miners regularly lend each other substantial amounts and repay them," he said.

Another miner, Peter Charles, said the licences would help end conflicts with landowners caused by informal mining activities.

Chairperson of the Mwanza Regional Women Miners Association, Hellen Paulin said the licences would strengthen women's participation in the mining sector and improve household incomes.