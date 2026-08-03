Tanzania forms energy engineers’ association

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has launched its first Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) Tanzania Chapter, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s drive for energy efficiency by building a pool of certified professionals to reduce power losses, lower industrial production costs and support sustainable economic growth.

The professional body, established by the government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is expected to spearhead efforts to address energy wastage estimated at between 10 and 15 per cent while promoting efficient energy use across industries, public institutions and commercial buildings.

Speaking during the launch in Dar es Salaam the Ministry of Energy’s Head of Environmental Management Unit, Emilian Nyanda, said Tanzania had already put in place policies and strategies to improve energy efficiency, but their success depended on the availability of qualified experts.

“Without enough skilled experts, achieving the country’s energy efficiency targets will remain a challenge,” Nyanda said.

He said implementation of the Energy Efficiency Action Plan had produced about 60 certified energy auditors, strengthening the country’s capacity to assess energy consumption and identify opportunities to improve efficiency.

The programme was financed by the European Union and implemented with technical support from United Nations agencies.

According to Nyanda, the specialists will conduct energy audits in factories, commercial buildings and public institutions to identify ways of reducing energy consumption without compromising productivity or service delivery.

He said greater energy efficiency would lower operating costs, particularly in the manufacturing sector where electricity accounts for a significant share of production expenses, ultimately improving the competitiveness of locally manufactured goods.

“We expect these professionals to build a culture of efficient energy consumption, minimise unnecessary energy losses and enable resources to be directed towards other development priorities,” he said.

Nyanda added that reducing energy wastage would also lessen the need for costly investments in new power generation by ensuring electricity already produced, including from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, is used more efficiently.

UNDP Talent Development Manager Veronica Sigalla called on the new association to adopt an inclusive approach by creating opportunities for young professionals, women, engineers, technicians, researchers and energy practitioners.

She also urged stronger collaboration among government, academia, industry and professional bodies to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

She reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to continue working with the Ministry of Energy, the European Union, the Embassy of Ireland, AEE and other partners to strengthen Tanzania’s energy-efficiency ecosystem.

AEE Tanzania Chapter President Atupele Kilindu said the association would provide a platform for professionals to strengthen their skills, promote innovation and contribute to the country’s energy goals.

“The establishment of the AEE Tanzania Chapter gives our country a professional home where experts can continue learning, promote innovation and support Tanzania’s sustainable development agenda,” he said.

Kilindu said the chapter was established following the Energy Efficiency Action Plan, through which more than 150 Tanzanian professionals received internationally accredited certifications in energy management and auditing.