Samia urges Africa to end reliance on overseas medical treatment

Luanda. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on African countries to reduce their reliance on overseas medical treatment by investing more in modern hospitals and specialised healthcare services to save lives and cut the high costs associated with seeking treatment abroad.

President Hassan made the remarks on Saturday, August 1, 2026, in Luanda, Angola, where she attended the inauguration of the Tanzania former President and founding father Julius Nyerere Hospital for Burn Treatment during her two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

She said investment in the health sector was crucial to making Africa more self-reliant and strengthening the continent’s development.

President Hassan said the establishment of the hospital demonstrated Angola’s commitment to improving healthcare services through investment in specialised treatment requiring advanced technology and highly skilled professionals.

“We cannot continue depending on other countries for healthcare services. Investing in specialised hospitals will enable our people to receive quality treatment within their own countries and reduce the cost of sending patients outside Africa,” said President Hassan.

She said Tanzania had continued to expand specialised healthcare services in areas such as kidney treatment, cancer care and heart disease, noting that the progress had created opportunities for Tanzania and Angola to cooperate through the sharing of medical expertise and technology.

As part of efforts to strengthen the partnership, President Hassan said she would direct Tanzanian health experts to visit the hospital to learn more about burn treatment and exchange experiences with their Angolan counterparts.

She said cooperation among African health professionals through the sharing of expertise, technology and knowledge was essential to building the continent’s capacity to become self-reliant in healthcare.

Mama Maria Nyerere, widow of Tanzania’s Founding Father Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (right), receives a portrait of him after the inauguration of the President Julius Nyerere National Referral Hospital in Kilamba, Luanda, Angola, on August 1, 2026. PHOTO I STATE HOUSE

“The founders of our nations fought for independence to liberate our countries from colonial rule. Those of us who are here today have a responsibility to strengthen economic independence, development and the rights of African people,” she said.

President Lourenço said the Julius Nyerere Hospital would address a major gap in burn treatment services in Angola and become an important centre for specialised medical care.

He said naming the hospital after Mwalimu Julius Nyerere reflected Angola’s appreciation of his contribution to the liberation of Angola and other African countries.

“Today’s Angola continues to recognise the role of Mwalimu Nyerere, whose country welcomed freedom fighters, soldiers and civilians during our struggle for independence,” said President Lourenço.

Angola’s Minister of Health, Dr Sílvia Lutucuta, said the hospital was built to increase the country’s capacity to provide specialised treatment for patients with severe burns and other conditions requiring advanced medical care.

She said that, beyond providing treatment services, the facility would serve as a centre for training, research and innovation aimed at advancing healthcare expertise in Angola.

Speaking on behalf of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s family, Mr Madaraka Nyerere, said the family was honoured to see Tanzania’s founding father’s name continue to be recognised through an institution expected to save thousands of lives.

He said the family believed the hospital would become a symbol of the enduring friendship between Tanzania and Angola, as well as a centre of excellence in healthcare treatment and research.