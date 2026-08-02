Eight killed, 66 injured in Tanzania's Dodoma bus crash

Dodoma. Eight people have died and 66 others were injured after two passenger buses collided in Ibihwa Village, Bahi District, Dodoma Region, in the early hours of Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The crash involved an Isamilo passenger bus travelling from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam and a Libanika Luxury bus heading from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gallus Hyera confirmed the accident but said investigations into its cause were ongoing.

“It is true that an accident involving two passenger buses occurred in Bahi District. We will provide details on the cause through an official public statement. I ask for your patience,” Mr Hyera told The Citizen's sister newspaper Mwananchi.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule, who also chairs the Regional Security Committee, said the deceased comprised five men and three women.

“Sadly, we have lost eight people in this accident. Seven died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital,” she said.

Ms Senyamule said the collision occurred at dawn in Ibihwa Village after one of the bus drivers attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead without taking the necessary precautions.

She added that nine of the injured passengers were in critical condition.

Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer in Charge, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, said the hospital had received 66 injured people, who were undergoing treatment at different levels of care.

“We have admitted 66 injured patients. Some are receiving treatment in the general emergency wards, while others have been taken to operating theatres and continue to receive specialised care,” he said.

The Regional Commissioner urged doctors, nurses and other health workers at the hospital to use their expertise to ensure the injured receive the best possible treatment and recover quickly so they can reunite with their families and continue contributing to national development.