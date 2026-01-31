Tanzania gives bus operators 14 days to adopt approved e-ticketing systems

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has given bus operators 14 days to migrate from unauthorised ticketing platforms to approved electronic ticketing systems.

From February 16, only operators using authorised e-ticketing platforms will be allowed to operate, the regulator has said.

Latra’s Public Relations and Head of Communications Manager, Mr Salum Pazzy, said today that the directive applies to all transport operators who have yet to join the approved systems.

"As of now, 10 electronic ticketing systems have met the required standards and have been officially approved by the authority,” he said.

As at January 30, 2026, the approved companies and systems are AB Courier Express Limited (AB Connect), Busbora Company Limited (Busbora), Hashtech Tanzania Limited (MySafari Tiketi), Iyishe Company Limited (Iyishe), Logix Company Limited (Msafiri) and Mkombozi Infotech Company (Baspoa).

Others are Otapp Agency Company Limited (Otapp), Sepatech Company Limited (Afritech), Voltic Tanzania Limited (Voltic) and Web Corporation Limited (Web E-Ticketing).

Mr Pazzy added that from February 15, the issuance and renewal of passenger transport licences will strictly depend on the use of approved online ticketing systems.

He said the directive is anchored in the Electronic Ticketing Regulations of 2024, issued under Government Notice No. 23 of January 12, 2024.

The regulations require all electronic ticketing systems to be tested, approved and licensed by Latra before being used for public transport services.

Requirements for approval

According to Regulation 5 of the 2024 regulations, an electronic ticketing system must be owned by a government institution, a cooperative society or a company registered in Tanzania, and must be integrated with the national electronic revenue management system.

Latra said the requirements are intended to enable operators to receive ticket revenues directly, protect passengers from exploitation, promote transparency and strengthen government oversight of the transport sector.

Mr Pazzy said the authority has been working closely with transport stakeholders and e-ticketing system developers to ensure full compliance with the regulations.

Since the implementation of the regulations in October 2024, Latra has held more than seven meetings with service providers to guide them on registration and compliance requirements.

He said providers had initially agreed to meet all requirements by June 30, 2025. However, by December 30, 2025, only five out of 15 providers had fully complied, prompting the authority to extend the deadline to January 14, 2026.