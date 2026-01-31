Necta releases 2025 Form Four results as pass rate rises to 94.98 percent

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has released the results of the 2025 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE), which began on November 17, 2025.

The results were announced on Saturday, January 31, 2026, by the Necta Executive Secretary, Prof Said Mohammed.

A total of 569,883 candidates from 5,864 registered schools sat for the examination, while 25,927 private candidates were registered at 813 centres.

In a statement issued on November 16, 2025, Prof Mohammed said the number of candidates in 2025 increased by 7.67 percent compared to 2024.

Of the 569,914 school candidates registered, 266,024 were boys, accounting for 47 percent, while 303,859 were girls, representing 53 percent.

Attendance stood at 97.5 percent, equivalent to 555,606 candidates.

Statistics show that the overall pass rate rose by 2.61 percentage points to 94.98 percent, with 526,620 candidates attaining Divisions I, II, III and IV.