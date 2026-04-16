Tanzania government steps up crackdown on substandard goods

Dar es Salaam. The government has reiterated its commitment to intensify the fight against substandard goods being smuggled into the country through illegal routes, in a move aimed at protecting consumers’ health and safeguarding the national economy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Waziri Salum, said the crackdown would be sustained through institutions operating under the ministry to ensure that low-quality products do not find their way into the Tanzanian market.

Ambassador Salum made the remarks on April 16, 2026, during an inspection visit to the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) in Dar es Salaam, where he assessed the agency’s performance and infrastructure, including its 12 quality control laboratories.

He said he was impressed by the quality assurance services offered by TBS, and assured Tanzanians that products certified by the agency and bearing the official quality mark are safe for use.

“The government will continue to ensure that all locally manufactured goods, as well as imported products, undergo thorough verification before reaching consumers,” he said.

He also urged TBS staff to carry out their duties with professionalism, integrity and discipline to help the institution meet its mandate and contribute to national development goals.

On her part, the TBS Director General, Dr Ashura Katunzi, said the bureau, in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), is continuing to empower small-scale entrepreneurs by providing training and technical guidance on how to verify and improve the quality of their products.

Dr Katunzi also expressed appreciation to the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for supporting TBS with modern infrastructure and high-cost laboratory equipment, which she said has significantly improved the bureau’s operational capacity.