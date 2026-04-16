Miss World 2025 to grace Miss World Tanzania grand finale in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. The Miss World Tanzania pageant is set for a historic and glamorous finale this Sunday, April 19, 2026, as reigning Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri headlines a star-studded lineup at the Super Dome in Dar es Salaam.

The Thai beauty queen, who captured the global crown at the 72nd Miss World finale, will be joined by Miss World Africa Hasset Dereje of Ethiopia, adding continental prestige to the highly anticipated event.

Accompanying the two queens is Julia Morley, the long-serving Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, who has led the global pageant since 2000.

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Their presence elevates this year’s edition of Miss World Tanzania to unprecedented international status.

According to organizers, Suchata and Dereje were crowned during the 72nd Miss World finale held on May 31, 2025, in Hyderabad, India.

Their visit to Tanzania marks a significant milestone for the country’s pageantry scene, reflecting growing global recognition of the local contest.

The two beauty queens arrived in Dar es Salaam on April 16, where they received a warm and colorful welcome from Miss World Tanzania National Director Mustafa Hassanali, alongside officials from the National Arts Council (Basata) and other stakeholders in the creative industry.

Hassanali described the visit as a landmark moment, noting that since the inception of Miss World Tanzania in the 1960s, the country has never hosted a reigning Miss World.

He emphasized that the presence of Suchata and Dereje not only adds prestige to the event but also inspires local contestants to dream bigger on the global stage.

“This is a proud moment for Tanzania. Hosting Miss World 2025 and Miss World Africa is something we have never experienced before.

It shows that our pageant is growing and gaining international recognition,” he said.

Beyond official engagements, the visiting queens have already interacted with contestants at the rehearsal camp held at White Sands Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The session offered contestants a rare opportunity to gain insights and encouragement from global titleholders as they prepare for the grand finale.

The event is also expected to deliver top-tier entertainment, with celebrated Bongo Flava star Ali Kiba set to perform, adding a musical highlight to the glamorous evening.

Hassanali confirmed that preparations for the pageant are complete, with organizers promising a world-class production.

He called on stakeholders, fans, and the general public to attend the finale and witness the crowning of Tanzania’s next beauty ambassador.

The winner of the Miss World Tanzania title will go on to represent the country at the upcoming Miss World pageant scheduled to take place in Vietnam on September 5, 2026.