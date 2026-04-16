Miss World representation confusion explained as Basata backs 361 Degrees Africa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s National Arts Council (Basata) has moved to settle growing uncertainty within the country’s beauty pageant industry by clarifying who holds the legitimate authority to send a national representative to the globally recognised Miss World competition.

The clarification follows confusion triggered by recent structural changes in the local pageant landscape.

Stakeholders were left questioning the pathway to international competitions after multiple organisers appeared to claim links to Miss World.

At the centre of the issue is 361 Degrees Africa, the company currently organising Miss World Tanzania under the leadership of renowned designer Mustafa Hassanali.

The firm has already announced that its winner will represent Tanzania at Miss World, a position now officially confirmed by Basata.

According to Basata Acting Executive Secretary Edward Buganga, the mandate is not open to multiple organisers but is governed by strict international licensing requirements.

“This is not an open space where anyone can decide to send a representative,” said Buganga.

“There are structured agreements and approvals from Miss World organisers, and 361 Degrees Africa is the only recognised holder of that mandate in Tanzania.”

The clarification became necessary after a recent development involving Basila Mwanukuzi, under whose company The Look Company transferred the Miss Tanzania pageant rights to Lamata Village, led by Leah Mwendamseke Lamata.

This transition raised critical questions among stakeholders, particularly about which global platform the eventual Miss Tanzania winner would represent, given that Miss World rights had already shifted elsewhere.

Analytically, the situation reflects a structural decoupling of national pageants from specific international franchises.

Historically, the Miss Tanzania competition functioned as a direct feeder into Miss World. However, that linear pathway no longer exists.

For years, the franchise was managed by Lino International Agency under the late Hashim Lundenga, whose tenure established a strong link between Miss Tanzania and Miss World.

During that period, winning the national crown automatically meant representing Tanzania on the global stage.

The current arrangement represents a significant shift from that model.

By granting exclusive rights to 361 Degrees Africa, Miss World organisers have effectively separated the international franchise from the traditional Miss Tanzania structure.

This aligns Tanzania with global best practices, where a single licensed entity controls each country’s representation to avoid duplication and brand conflicts.

From an industry perspective, this exclusivity serves three key purposes. First, it protects the integrity of the Miss World brand by ensuring that only officially vetted contestants participate. Second, it creates a clear and accountable system for talent selection and preparation. Third, it reduces confusion among sponsors, audiences, and contestants.

NAC emphasized that while other organisers, including Lamata Village, are free to run pageants, their winners cannot be marketed as Miss World representatives.

Instead, such platforms may align with other international competitions or operate as independent empowerment and talent development initiatives.

This shift also introduces a competitive dynamic within Tanzania’s pageant ecosystem.

Rather than a single dominant pipeline, multiple platforms can now coexist, each serving different purposes, audiences, and opportunities.

However, the Miss World pathway remains singular and tightly controlled.





Under Mustafa Hassanali’s leadership, 361 Degrees Africa is expected to professionalise the Miss World Tanzania process by integrating fashion, cultural storytelling, and international-standard grooming. This could enhance Tanzania’s competitiveness at Miss World, where presentation, advocacy, and global appeal are increasingly critical.





Ultimately, Basata’s intervention is less about limiting participation and more about enforcing clarity and credibility.

By defining who holds the Miss World mandate, the council aims to protect contestants from misinformation and ensure that Tanzania’s representation on the global stage remains legitimate and competitive.