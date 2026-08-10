Tanzania’s Mtwara couple celebrates birth of quintuplets, seeks support

Mtwara. A resident of Mangamba Street in Mtwara Mikindani Municipality, Ms Furaha Chilambo,32, is recovering well after giving birth to quintuplets, four boys and one girl.

Ms Chilambo delivered the babies via caesarean section at the Southern Zone Referral Hospital in Mtwara on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Both mother and newborns remain under specialised medical observation.

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This marks her third childbirth, having previously been blessed with one child in each of her first two deliveries before unexpectedly welcoming five babies simultaneously.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Ms Chilambo stated that she received specialised antenatal care throughout her pregnancy, allowing medical staff to closely monitor her health and fetal development.

She explained that she underwent continuous diagnostic assessments by a panel of medical specialists until undergoing the scheduled caesarean operation.

The father of the quintuplets, Mr Saidi Hamisi, expressed gratitude for the birth, describing the unexpected arrival of five babies as a blessing.

“I did not expect to get all these children at once; it is a great blessing for my family. I pray God grants us strength to raise them,” said Mr Hamisi.

Southern Zone Referral Hospital Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Herry Mwambe, noted that quintuplet births are extraordinarily rare, occurring in approximately one out of 500,000 deliveries worldwide.

He explained that multiple pregnancies require rigorous medical oversight due to heightened risks for both mother and infants during pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum phase.

Dr Mwambe confirmed that Ms Chilambo remains under close monitoring by a multidisciplinary medical team and is progressing well following surgery.

Nurses providing care to the babies at Southern Zone Referral Hospital, Mtwara. PHOTO| SALMA MKALIBALA

The infants are also receiving dedicated neonatal care to monitor their development and vital signs during their first days after birth.

Amidst the joy of their expanded family, Ms Chilambo and her husband appealed to the government, development institutions, corporate organisations, and well-wishers for assistance in raising the babies.

They stated that supporting seven children exceeds their current financial capacity and requested assistance with essential provisions, as well as working capital, to engage in income-generating activities to sustain their household.

Ms Chilambo’s rare delivery has captured community attention across Mtwara, marking the start of a demanding new chapter for the family.

Furaha Chilambo with her husband, Saidi Hamis, at a ward in Southern Zone Referral Hospital in Mtwara. PHOTO| SALMA MKALIBALA