Tanzania, India agree to strengthen trade and economic ties

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and India have agreed to strengthen their trade and economic relations.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Denis Londo, held talks with Mr Rajesh Agrawal, India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry Secretary General, on April 30, 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting was held following the conclusion of the Fifth Session of the Tanzania-India Joint Trade Commission, which took place from April 29 to 30, 2026.

During the discussions, Mr Londo assured Mr Agrawal of Tanzania’s commitment to sustaining and nurturing the long-standing cordial relations between the two countries, including the implementation of issues agreed upon during the Fifth Joint Trade Commission meeting.

For his part, Mr Agrawal underscored the importance of continued cooperation between Tanzania and India in various areas, including addressing trade-related challenges.