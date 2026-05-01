Tanzania, India agree to strengthen trade and economic ties

The meeting was held following the conclusion of the Fifth Session of the Tanzania-India Joint Trade Commission, which took place from April 29 to 30, 2026.
During the discussions, Mr Londo assured Mr Agrawal of Tanzania’s commitment to sustaining and nurturing the long-standing cordial relations between the two countries, including the implementation of issues agreed upon during the Fifth Joint Trade Commission meeting.
For his part, Mr Agrawal underscored the importance of continued cooperation between Tanzania and India in various areas, including addressing trade-related challenges.
He also invited Tanzania to participate in the India-Africa Business Conclave, which will be held alongside the India-Africa Summit in May 2026 in India.