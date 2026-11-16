Yanga to turn to Uhuru for Caf Champions League matches









Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) are considering a switch to Uhuru Stadium or Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam for their remaining home matches in the CAF Champions League as renovation work continues at Zanzibar’s New Amaan Complex ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Jangwani giants are expected to use New Amaan for their opening home assignment in the group stage before exploring alternative venues for subsequent matches, with the January 8, 2027 fixture against Egyptian giants Zamalek among the games likely to be affected by the arrangements.

The potential change reflects the growing challenge of balancing club football with preparations for the continental showpiece, which Tanzania will co-host with Kenya and Uganda. New Amaan is undergoing improvements as part of Zanzibar’s preparations for AFCON 2027. The work is intended to enhance the stadium’s facilities and bring it in line with the requirements of hosting matches during the tournament.

However, the renovation programme could complicate Yanga’s plans to maintain a consistent home venue throughout their continental campaign, forcing the club and football authorities to consider alternatives. Uhuru and Benjamin Mkapa are the two options being considered in Dar es Salaam, although the final arrangements will depend on the readiness of the facilities and approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia said efforts were being made to ensure the country’s four clubs participating in CAF interclub competitions can play their home matches in Dar es Salaam. The clubs are Yanga and Simba, who are competing in the Champions League, and Azam FC and Singida Black Stars, who are in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Uhuru Stadium is among the facilities being prepared to accommodate the matches, but its current CAF-approved spectator capacity stands at 6,000. TFF is seeking to have that figure increased to 15,000 through improvements to the stadium. The ongoing work includes upgrading the access road, technical areas, players’ dressing rooms and media facilities, among other requirements.

The improvements are important not only for the four clubs but also for Tanzania’s wider football calendar, as the country seeks to maximise the use of its available stadiums while Benjamin Mkapa undergoes renovation.

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium could also become an option once the renovation work is completed and the facility is cleared for competitive matches. Its availability would provide another venue for clubs seeking to host high-profile continental fixtures in Dar es Salaam.

For Yanga, the choice of venue carries significance beyond logistics. Playing at home gives the club an opportunity to benefit from familiar surroundings and strong support, particularly in matches against established African opponents.

The club’s possible return to Dar es Salaam would also allow supporters in the commercial capital to watch some of its Champions League matches without travelling to Zanzibar.

The wider objective, however, is to ensure that preparations for AFCON 2027 do not disrupt Tanzania’s participation in CAF competitions. With four clubs representing the country on the continental stage, the availability of approved stadiums remains a key part of the preparations.