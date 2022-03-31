Tanzania issues certificates to two tourism investors

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government of Tanzania is set to continue improving tourism services and creating an environment that is attractive for investors in the sector including issuing licenses within shortest possible time.

This was said by Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Damas Ndumbaro on March 31, after handing over certificates to investors who met the criteria and have secured investment sites in Special Wildlife Investment Concession Areas Regulations (SWICA), managed by Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa).

The two certified investors are Grumet Services Ltd and Mwiba Holding Ltd.

He urged local and foreign investors to protect and promote tourism sites and nature reserves in their areas of investment in collaboration with government.

Dr Ndumbaro used the ceremony to encourage foreign investors to invest in Tanzania calling it a safe, peaceful and democratic country and that his ministry has opened doors for all investors to come and invest in the country.

“Tourism ministry is ready to meet with any investor and at any time to discuss challenges they face, you are all welcome and the doors are open,” he said.

Advertisement





Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Damas Ndumbaro (right) handing over certificate to Mwiba Holding Ltd CEO, Mark Ghaui on March 31, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Dr Ndumbaro commended Tawa for the great work they are doing in maintaining the national reserves.

For his part, the Chairman of the Tawa Board of Directors, retired Major General Hamis Semfuko, thanked the government for providing them with Sh12.9 billion to implement tourism infrastructure projects through the national development campaign and the fight against Covid-19.

He said the projects are being implemented in various areas including areas under SWICA while confirming that Tawa has effective plans to ensure all projects that are intended to be implemented through the campaign’s funds are done within time.

Speaking immediately after receiving the certificates, the CEO of Grumeti Reserves Ltd, Graham Ledger said they are grateful that now they have a certificate of two hunting blocks and pledged to work with the government.

Mwiba Holding Ltd CEO, Mark Ghaui thanked the Government for its efforts to ensure conservation activities bring productivity to the nation by ensuring conservation is enhanced by bringing direct benefits to the lives of citizens.