Tanzania leads delegation at KOAFEC as Africa explores AI-driven development

Seoul. Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar is leading Tanzania’s delegation at the eighth Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference (KOAFEC), a four-day forum focusing on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure in Africa’s development.

The conference, taking place from September 8 to 11, 2026, at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, is being jointly organised by the Government of South Korea, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Korea Export-Import Bank (Korea Eximbank).

Ambassador Omar arrived in Seoul and was received at the international airport by Tanzania’s Ambassador to South Korea, Noel Kaganda, and the Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Commissioner for External Finance, Rished Bade.

The two officials later briefed the minister on the conference and its key areas of focus.

This year’s KOAFEC is being held under the theme, “Harnessing AI and Digital Infrastructure for Africa’s Transformation.”

The forum brings together African ministers responsible for economic and financial affairs, AI and digital transformation, AfDB officials, African businesses and international development partners.

Discussions will focus on how African countries can harness artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to accelerate development, with particular emphasis on investment, development financing, technological innovation and strengthening economic cooperation between South Korea and African countries.

Ambassador Omar, who is accompanied by the Minister for Information, Communication and Technology, Angellah Kairuki, is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with heads of various institutions and organisations in South Korea.

The meetings are aimed at attracting investment and capital to Tanzania, with the government seeking to expand economic opportunities and create more jobs, particularly for young Tanzanians.

The Korea-Africa partnership has now reached its 20th anniversary. In recent years, South Korea has pledged $2.4 billion to support the economic and social development of African countries.

At the Korea-Africa Summit held in Seoul in June 2024, attended by leaders and government representatives from 48 African countries, as well as representatives of the African Union and the AfDB Group, South Korea pledged to more than double its development assistance to Africa to $10 billion by 2030.