Rights body calls for police clarity over doctor’s whereabouts

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has called on the police to provide timely information on the whereabouts and condition of Dr Conrad Agonza, a doctor at Mloganzila Hospital, following an incident involving him and a traffic police officer.

The incident occurred on September 8, 2026, along Bagamoyo Road in Dar es Salaam, according to a statement issued by THRDC.

The statement, signed by THRDC National Coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa, said it had received conflicting and concerning information about the incident, with Dr Agonza’s family complaining that they had not received accurate information about his whereabouts and had been prevented from seeing him despite visiting relevant police stations.

The organisation said it had spoken to both the family and the police and established that there was a dispute over Dr Agonza’s whereabouts and safety.

According to preliminary information from the police and the family, Dr Agonza is alleged to have been involved in an exchange of words before allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer who was performing official duties.

THRDC stressed that no citizen has the right to take the law into their own hands, assault or obstruct an officer carrying out duties in accordance with the law.

“Complaints against police officers or other public authorities should be addressed through established legal procedures,” the organisation said.

At the same time, THRDC reminded the authorities that a person who has been arrested or is suspected of committing an offence retains all their fundamental rights and should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a court.

The organisation said an arrest does not justify torture, beating, humiliation or any action that could endanger the life, health or safety of a suspect.

THRDC said the family had significant concerns because of previously reported incidents of people losing their lives, disappearing or being subjected to abuse while in the hands of state authorities.

It said the family had a right to receive information about their relative and, where legally and medically possible, to be allowed to see him.

“THRDC has no objection to the arrest of Dr Agonza if there are allegations against him, but stresses the importance of respecting his constitutional and legal rights, including the right to communicate with his family and access legal assistance,” the organisation said.

THRDC urged the police to provide timely information on Dr Agonza’s whereabouts, his health condition and the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

It also called for his family to be given appropriate information in accordance with the law and medical advice.

The organisation further urged that if Dr Agonza is accused of committing any offence, legal proceedings should be conducted transparently, in accordance with the law and with full respect for his fundamental rights.

“For now, the priority is for the family to be assured that Dr Conrad Agonza is safe, receiving appropriate treatment, that his family knows where he is, and that any legal action against him is conducted in accordance with the law,” THRDC said.

The organisation also called on members of the public to respect state authorities and use lawful channels to submit complaints when they believe their rights have been violated.