Tanzania Parliament to resume live broadcast

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After six years of blackout, live broadcasting of Tanzania's parliamentary sessions will resume on April 5, the National Assembly clerk has announced.

Addressing reporters in Dodoma today, Ms Nenelwa Mwihambi said the live Bunge sessions popularly known as 'Bunge Live' will officially commence during the seventh parliament budget session.

This comes after renovation of the parliament studio and broadcasting approval from the Parliamentary Leadership Committee.

The live broadcasting of parliament sessions was banned by the government in 2016 due to what was said to be high operating costs.