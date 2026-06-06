Tanzania poised to become regional leather hub as NGOZI urges more investment

Dodoma. Tanzania is positioning itself to become a regional hub for hides, skins and leather processing and trade, following continued growth in the sub-sector and government efforts to strengthen industrial value chains, stakeholders have said.

The Executive Director of Zeal Initiative-Tanzania (NGOZI Tanzania), Mr Eric Guga, said the progress highlighted in the 2026/2027 budget speech for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries reflects encouraging growth in the industry, which plays a key role in industrial development, job creation and national revenue generation.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma on June 6, 2026, Guga said leather production has reached 15.7 million hides and skins, valued at more than TZS 35.3 billion, while exports of raw hides and skins to international markets have surpassed TZS 8.0 billion.

“Tanzania has enormous potential to become a regional hub for hides, skins and leather trade, processing and manufacturing if further investments are made across the value chain,” he said.

Guga also commended government institutions including TanTrade, TIRDO and TISEZA for their efforts in improving leather quality and supporting local manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the sector.

However, he noted that the industry is still constrained by a limited number of processing factories and low utilisation of existing facilities, factors that continue to hinder value addition and full exploitation of available opportunities.

“The sector has not yet fully utilised the opportunities available due to limited processing capacity and underutilisation of existing plants,” he said.

NGOZI Tanzania has called on the government, private sector and development partners to increase investment across the entire leather value chain, including improved livestock husbandry, hides and skins preservation, processing, and enhanced access to technology, skills and financing for producers.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the National Hides, Skins and Leather Conference 2026, which will be held in August in Dodoma. The forum, organised by NGOZI Tanzania in collaboration with the government, is expected to bring together stakeholders to discuss opportunities, challenges and the future direction of the sector.