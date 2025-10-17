Tanzania police, opposition leader Godbless Lema trade words over life threat claims

Dar es Salaam. Opposition politician Godbless Lema has made a public appeal to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for protection, claiming his life is under serious threat.

In a swift response, the Tanzania Police, through its spokesperson, issued a statement on October 17, 2025 urging Mr Lema to formally submit his security concerns at the nearest police station.

The police further reminded members of the public to follow proper legal procedures when reporting security threats in order to avoid misinformation and unnecessary panic.

Mr Lema, a prominent member of Chadema, shared his fears through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he is living in constant fear for his safety and that of his family.

On the evening of 16 October 2025, Mr Lema tagged the President directly, emphasising the urgency of his appeal. He wrote that he wished to live long enough to see his children grow up, witness their weddings, and, if possible, enjoy the company of his grandchildren.

Mr Lema claimed he was aware of individuals closely monitoring his movements and expressed concern that these individuals might pose a danger to members of his household.

“In these circumstances, I believe it is better to place myself in the hands of the authorities voluntarily than to continue living in fear every day,” he wrote. “I am ready to be held in custody voluntarily until after the election, because I believe this will bring peace to my parents, my wife Neema, and my children I know they will at least feel comfortable that I am safe. I plead wholeheartedly for your protection and assistance, Honourable President.”

Responding to the police statement, Mr Lema said he had already reported to the Arusha Central Police Station the previous night to raise his concerns and request voluntary custody for his protection.

According to Mr Lema, the authorities declined his request for protection and instead instructed him to return home while remaining vigilant.

“Perhaps you have no information, Mr Spokesperson. I went to the police last night to submit my report and requested to be taken into custody as the most critical way to secure my safety. But they refused to offer me that safe option.

I met with the OCCID officer Mr Mahita and spent nearly an hour at the Arusha Central Police Station discussing and reflecting. They told me to return home and be cautious because I am being monitored,” Mr Lema stated.