Yanga part ways with Folz after CAF loss to Silver Strikers

Dar es Salaam. After weeks of speculation and mounting pressure, Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga SC) have officially parted ways with head coach Romain Folz.

The decision came just hours after the team suffered a 1–0 defeat to Malawi’s Silver Strikers in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.

The club confirmed the news in an official statement released on Saturday evening, October 18, 2025. Yanga SC announced that the contract with Folz had been mutually terminated, expressing gratitude for his contributions and wishing him success in future endeavors.

“The management of Young Africans Sports Club wishes to inform the public that it has terminated the contract of the Head Coach of the first team, Romain Folz,” part of the statement read.

“Yanga SC express gratitude to Coach Romain Folz for his efforts and contribution to our club and wishes him all the best in his future undertakings.”

In the interim, assistant coach Patrick Mabedi will take charge of the squad as the search for a permanent head coach continues.

A short and unsteady reign

Folz’s tenure lasted just 88 days, following his appointment on July 23, 2025, as a replacement for Miloud Hamdi, who himself lasted 148 days in charge.

Expectations were high, with fans anticipating that the French tactician’s modern coaching methods and tactical acumen would maintain Yanga’s domestic dominance and elevate the club on the continental stage.

However, the team struggled to meet those expectations. Yanga’s performances under Folz were inconsistent, with many supporters criticizing the perceived lack of attacking flair that had become synonymous with the club.

Despite a promising start in friendly matches, including a 3–1 victory over Rayon Sports in Kigali and a 1–0 win against Bandari FC during Mwananchi Day celebrations, the team faltered when competitive fixtures began.

Growing fan frustration

As the season progressed, dissatisfaction among fans became increasingly vocal. Many expressed concerns about the team’s cautious style of play and lack of creativity in attack.

While the defeat in Lilongwe intensified scrutiny, insiders suggest Folz’s dismissal was the result of weeks of mounting concerns over tactical direction and overall team identity.

“Yanga are a club that demands dominance and entertainment,” one source explained. “There was a feeling that the team had lost its identity, the pace, the fluid passing, and the attacking confidence that define Yanga’s football.”

The decisive moment came when Joseph scored the only goal in the 76th minute, sealing the 1–0 loss that proved to be the final straw.

Club’s focus shifts to stability

Assistant coach Patrick Mabedi, a long-serving member of the technical staff, will temporarily lead the team through upcoming fixtures, including the crucial return leg against Silver Strikers in Dar es Salaam.

Mabedi’s experience in interim roles positions him to stabilize the squad while Yanga evaluates candidates for a permanent head coach.

The new coach will face immediate pressure to restore confidence, enhance performances, and reignite the attacking style that fans expect.

Lessons from a turbulent transition

Folz’s departure marks Yanga’s second coaching change in under a year, highlighting the challenges of maintaining continuity at the technical level despite strong administrative and financial backing.

His appointment, following Miloud Hamdi, was intended to inject a modern, progressive approach, but the experiment failed to deliver.

Analysts note that the move demonstrates Yanga’s commitment to competitiveness both locally and internationally. With the CAF Champions League still ongoing, the club must regroup quickly to avoid an early exit that could damage its continental reputation.

Looking ahead

Despite this setback, Yanga remains one of Africa’s most ambitious clubs, boasting a talented squad and a passionate fanbase that expects silverware every season.

The next few weeks will be critical as the club prepares to overturn the 1–0 deficit at home in the return leg.