Simai rallies Uzi village, urges support for Mwinyi and Samia

Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate for Tunguu Constituency, Simai Mohammed Said, has stepped up his campaign in Uzi Village, urging residents to take pride in the significant progress achieved under the leadership of Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Addressing a large gathering at Uzi Ng’ambwa, Simai said the Eighth Phase Government has set a new benchmark for development through major projects, including the construction of a two-kilometre bridge connecting Uzi Island with other parts of Unguja.

He described the bridge as a game-changer for local residents, saying it has boosted trade, fishing, and tourism, while improving livelihoods and linking the once-isolated community with the rest of the island.

“The people of Uzi have every reason to be proud of Dr Mwinyi’s leadership. The progress we see today is a direct result of CCM’s strong and visionary governance,” said Simai, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

“Let us continue to support Dr Mwinyi and Dr Samia so that we can move forward together and achieve even more.”

Simai reaffirmed his commitment to advancing development in Tunguu Constituency, with a particular focus on improving education, healthcare, access to clean and safe water, and road infrastructure.