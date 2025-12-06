Tanzania Ports Authority, AGL sign MoU for construction of new Bagamoyo Port berths

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Africa Global Logistics (AGL) Tanzania Ltd for the design, construction and operation of three new berths at the Bagamoyo Port.

The agreement was signed on December 6, 2025, at TPA Headquarters in Dar es Salaam by TPA Director General Plasduce Mbossa and AGL President Philippe Labonne.

Headquartered in France, AGL is a subsidiary of MSC.

Speaking shortly after the signing, Mr Mbossa said the MoU marks the start of the long-awaited Bagamoyo Port project. Under the initial phase, AGL will undertake the design and construction of three modern berths out of the 28 planned for the port. The company will also build two additional berths at the Dar es Salaam Port.

“We expect construction of the three new berths at Bagamoyo to begin early January,” said Mr Mbossa. “We welcome more local and international investors to join the project, which aims to bring major transformation to port operations in the country.”

Mr Labonne said AGL opted to invest in Tanzania due to the country’s peace, security and favourable investment climate, as well as its strategic geographic position as a key transport and trade hub in the region.

“Tanzania is a fast-developing nation with a strong and capable workforce,” he said. “Its strategic location offers access to multiple African markets and global trade routes. We believe this partnership will unlock many opportunities, including much-needed job creation.”