Tanzania responds to international concerns over October 29, events

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Tanzania has acknowledged a series of statements issued over the past week by various development partners and foreign governments regarding the events of October 29, 2025, saying it has taken note of the concerns raised.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the government confirmed that it is aware of remarks made by a wide range of partners, including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the European Union Delegation, Finland, France, Ghana, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, as well as the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United States of America, and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

According to the statement, the government expressed particular concern about the tone and content of some of the international comments, noting that these came despite a candid engagement between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and members of the Diplomatic Corps during a meeting held on November 28, 2025.

The Ministry emphasised that while Tanzania recognises the role of the international community in supporting democracy and political development, it is equally important for partners to consider the steps the government has already taken—specifically highlighting the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the post-election violence.

The Commission’s report, the statement noted, is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the October 29 events and guide future constructive engagement between Tanzania and its partners.

“Tanzania remains committed to constructive international cooperation for peace and development,” the release read, calling on all stakeholders to allow national mechanisms to proceed with implementing measures already initiated by the government.