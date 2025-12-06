Wildfire sweeps across Mount Hanang in Tanzania as authorities rule out volcanic activity

Manyara. A wildfire has swept across Mount Hanang’ near Katesh in Manyara Region, raising concern among residents who initially questioned whether the blaze signalled volcanic activity at the summit.

Mount Hanang’, located in Hanang’ District, is Tanzania’s fifth-highest peak after Kilimanjaro, Meru, Loolmalasin and Oldonyo L’engai. The mountain rises 3,420 metres above sea level and forms the core of the 5,871-hectare Mount Hanang Forest Reserve neighbouring Katesh town.

The Manyara Regional Commissioner, Queen Sendiga, said the fire was likely caused by human activity, including illegal entry into the forest by people cutting trees for firewood and charcoal production.

“Efforts to contain the fire are in progress, but strong winds at times spread the flames,” she said. She added that beekeeping inside the reserve also increases the risk of fires.

The Regional Commissioner dismissed claims of volcanic activity, stating that the blaze was a bushfire that had destroyed large areas of vegetation. She confirmed that experts had been deployed to conduct a detailed assessment.

A Hanang’ resident, Petro Joseph Akko, said the fire had burned for more than three days and had not been extinguished by the rainfall received in parts of the district.

The incident has revived memories of the December 3, 2023 disaster, when a landslide from Mount Hanang’ destroyed homes downhill and killed more than 100 villagers.

The Conservation Officer for the Mount Hanang’ Reserve at the Tanzania Forestry Service, Abubakar Mpapa, acknowledged the destruction of both plant and animal life caused by the fire.

“We are using every available measure to suppress the fire,” he said.

The Acting Regional Commander of the Manyara Fire and Rescue Brigade, Emmanuel Kibona, said boy scouts had been mobilised to assist in containing the blaze.