Standard 7 pass rate rises to 96.94pc in Zanzibar

Unguja. Zanzibar has recorded a 96.94 percent pass rate in the 2025 Standard Seven examinations, a slight increase from 96.66 percent last year, according to results released yesterday by the Zanzibar Examinations Council (ZEC).

Executive Director Rashid Abdul-aziz Mukki, who announced the results in Mazizini, said a total of 50,769 pupils passed the national exams, while the failure rate dropped by 0.28 percentage points.

Girls continued to outperform boys, accounting for 52.36 percent of passes compared to 47.64 percent for boys.

More candidates, wider coverage

Mukki said 53,456 candidates were registered for the exams, comprising 27,144 girls and 26,312 boys. The number of registrants increased by 12.17 percent compared to last year.

Of those registered, 52,374 candidates sat for the exams, with 45,845 from public schools and 6,529 from private institutions. A total of 514 examination centres were used this year, an increase from 478 centres in 2024.

Rising absenteeism

Despite the overall strong performance, absenteeism increased.

A total of 1,082 pupils did not sit for the examinations, up from 927 in 2024. Boys accounted for 73.94 percent of absentees. West A District recorded the highest number of absentees, with 212 pupils missing the exams.

Mukki also noted that some examination scripts contained extreme and inappropriate language, adding that disciplinary actions will follow.

The latest results show only a slight improvement at the top end of performance. Out of the entire cohort, just 314 pupils secured an A grade, representing 0.60 percent of all candidates. A further 5,975 pupils, or 11.41 percent, attained a B. The majority of learners fell within the middle band, with 21,839 pupils – equivalent to 41.70 percent – receiving a C grade. Another 22,641 pupils, accounting for 43.23 percent, were graded D. Meanwhile, 1,605 pupils, or 3.06 percent, obtained an F, highlighting the persistent challenge in lifting overall pass quality despite incremental gains at the top.

Subject performance

Creative Arts and Physical Education continued to stand out as the strongest areas of performance, posting an exceptional pass rate of 99.02 percent. Mathematics, long regarded as one of the most challenging subjects for learners, showed notable progress, with the pass rate rising to 59.69 percent from 55.52 percent the previous year.

In addition, a total of 296 candidates with special needs sat the examinations.

These comprised five pupils who were visually impaired, 22 with physical impairments, four with multiple disabilities, 38 who were hearing impaired, 85 with intellectual disabilities, and 142 pupils with low vision.

Of the 294 who sat for the exams, 280 pupils passed, with a sharp rise noted among low-vision candidates.

Mukki thanked parents, teachers and the Ministry of Education for supporting pupils throughout the examination period.