Unemployed graduates to submit business ideas as government expands youth funding

Mwanza. Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda has urged unemployed graduates to be proactive, submit their business ideas to public offices, and seek funding, assuring them that government doors are open.

He made the remarks on December 6, 2025 while addressing more than 500 graduates from universities, colleges and vocational institutions in Mwanza at a capacity-building forum in Ilemela District. The event aimed to provide skills, opportunities and guidance while identifying local graduates and understanding how to support them.

Mtanda noted that many young people face small challenges that, if addressed, could help them overcome barriers. He encouraged graduates to present their project ideas to public offices to have them considered and supported.

The initiative targets young graduates who wish to become self-employed but lack skills, capital, or resources.

“The government wants to support you with knowledge, guidance, and access to opportunities so the private sector can fill employment gaps for youth,” he said.“Many graduates have completed various levels of education, but the government does not have information on them. We need to identify graduates to understand how to reach them,” Mr Mtanda added, noting that a database will be developed to track and guide them.

He emphasised that the government has a duty to create enabling environments with the private sector to reduce youth idleness. He reassured participants that the forum focused on entrepreneurship opportunities, not political matters.

Several participants raised concerns about youth loan schemes. David George of Buswelu called for the loan application period, which ends on 19 December, to be extended and for first-time applicants to be prioritised, noting that some groups repeatedly receive loans.

A 2024 law graduate from St Augustine University of Tanzania, Ndongo Makina, shared how a Sh100 million loan helped him start a fish-farming business and encouraged peers to seize available opportunities.