Tanzania’s 14 million tonnes of annual waste seen as untapped income source

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania generates more than 14 million tonnes of waste annually, with experts saying the growing volumes could become a major source of income if properly managed and recycled.

The revelation was made in Thursday, May 14, 2025 during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

Stakeholders were informed that between 40 and 50 percent of the waste is generated in major urban centres, including Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Dodoma, Mbeya and Tanga.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Baraka Luvanda, said waste management and recycling were becoming increasingly important as the world shifts towards a green economy and sustainable development.

“As the world moves towards a green economy and sustainable development, waste management and recycling are not only environmental issues but also economic opportunities,” he said.

Mr Luvanda said the government and stakeholders had a duty to establish an inclusive system that recognises the contribution of every stakeholder while enabling the sector to grow more efficiently.

NEMC director general, Ms Immaculate Sesemi

The meeting, which brought together recycling waste pickers from the Dar es Salaam Region, heard that many waste pickers continue to earn low incomes despite their key role in reducing waste volumes and supporting recycling activities.

Mr Luvanda said recycling waste pickers and scrap metal collectors remained an important part of the waste management system.

“You are part of the waste management system which has, for many years, helped to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, increase recycling rates, provide jobs and income to thousands of citizens, and reduce waste generation,” he said.

NEMC director general Immaculate Sesemi said environmental protection was closely linked to public health, mental wellbeing and economic development.

She said NEMC had been mandated to oversee environmental safety across the country.

“Today, recycling stakeholders, investors in environmental technologies, waste pickers and innovators of green solutions are playing a significant role in reducing environmental pollution, creating green jobs and stimulating the country’s sustainable economy,” she said.

One of the recycling stakeholders, Paul Mwihanga, said waste pickers continue to face low payments when selling plastic waste.

“Many people call us drug addicts. I have become thin because of the work I do. At least now we sell one kilogramme of plastic waste for Sh300, compared to Sh200 previously,” he said.

Mr Mwihanga urged the government to formally recognise plastic waste pickers to improve their livelihoods and reduce plastic litter on streets.