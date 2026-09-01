Tanzania’s digital health push puts AI, hospital technology on procurement agenda

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s healthcare sector is entering a new phase of digital transformation as electronic medical records, interoperable health information systems, digital primary healthcare tools and artificial intelligence (AI) applications increasingly influence how health services are delivered.

The shift is creating opportunities for hospitals, healthcare providers, technology companies, distributors and investors as the country seeks to expand the use of data and digital tools across its health system.

The Ministry of Health has been advancing digital health initiatives focused on interoperability, data use and the digitalisation of primary healthcare, with Government-led programmes supporting systems that enable health information to move between facilities and improve access to timely data for clinical and management decisions.

The country’s progress is also reflected in the adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs). Recent Government reporting indicates that EMR coverage has reached 100 percent across national, specialised, zonal and regional referral hospitals, while adoption has expanded across district hospitals, health centres and dispensaries.

The development comes as healthcare providers increasingly look beyond basic digitisation towards technologies that can improve diagnosis, patient management and operational efficiency.

AI is emerging as part of this shift, with Tanzanian researchers and healthcare stakeholders exploring applications in areas such as disease surveillance, diagnostics and predictive analytics.

Experts have also called for closer collaboration between hospitals, technology companies and innovators to ensure AI solutions address local healthcare needs and can be integrated into existing systems.

Digital tools are also being introduced at community level. In December 2024, the Ministry of Health launched Afya-Tek, a digital system designed to strengthen the coordination and delivery of community healthcare services by improving monitoring, planning and access to services.

Against this backdrop, the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 will bring healthcare technology providers, hospital decision-makers, distributors and investors together at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi from September 16 to 18.

More than 5,500 attendees and 200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries are expected at the 10th edition of the regional healthcare event.

For Tanzanian healthcare organisations, the marketplace comes as hospitals increasingly assess technology based on practical outcomes rather than digitisation alone.

Electronic medical records can improve access to patient histories, hospital management systems can enhance patient flow and resource planning, while AI-supported diagnostic technologies can assist clinicians in analysing medical information.

Interoperability is expected to remain a key consideration as Tanzania places greater emphasis on connecting digital systems and enabling secure data exchange across healthcare facilities.

Suppliers capable of integrating with existing infrastructure, supporting different operating environments and protecting patient information could therefore be better positioned to compete for opportunities in the Tanzanian market.

Connectivity, infrastructure, skills and long-term sustainability will also influence technology adoption.

For suppliers, this means solutions must be designed not only around advanced capabilities but also around the realities of healthcare delivery across urban, regional and rural facilities.

WHX Nairobi, held under the patronage of Kenya’s Ministry of Health, will feature eight product sectors, including IT and digital health solutions.

The event will showcase technologies ranging from AI diagnostics and electronic medical records to hospital management systems, telemedicine platforms, connected medical devices and health-data solutions.

“WHX in Nairobi brings together AI diagnostics, telemedicine platforms and hospital technology providers with healthcare leaders at a time when healthcare systems across the region are moving from digital pilots towards implementation and investment,” said Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director – Healthcare at Informa Markets.

For Tanzania, the opportunity is increasingly about selecting technologies that can move beyond individual projects and become part of a connected and sustainable health system.