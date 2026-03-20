Tanzania’s first female High Court judge Julie Manning dies

Dar es Salaam. Retired High Court judge Julie Manning, the first Tanzanian woman to hold the position, has died at the age of 87.

According to the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Judge Manning passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Hitech Sai Health Centre in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, where she had been receiving treatment.

Family members are receiving mourners at her Oyster Bay residence in Kinondoni, as funeral arrangements continue.

Trailblazer in legal profession

Judge Manning is remembered as a pioneer who broke gender barriers in Tanzania’s legal profession and across East Africa.

Her academic journey began at Tabora Girls’ School before she made history in 1961 when she joined the Faculty of Law at the University of Dar es Salaam, then the first in East Africa.

She was the only woman among the first cohort of 13 students, becoming the first woman from Tanganyika and the region to study law.

Upon graduating in 1963, she became the first Tanzanian woman to earn a law degree. She later joined the Attorney General’s Chambers as a legislative drafter, the first woman in the country to hold that position.

In 1973, she was appointed High Court judge by founding President Julius Nyerere, becoming the first woman in Tanzania and East Africa to serve in the role.

Public service and leadership

In 1975, Judge Manning was appointed a Member of Parliament and later served as Minister for Legal Affairs, making her among the first women to hold a full Cabinet position in Tanzania.

She served in the role until 1983, playing a key part in strengthening the rule of law during the country’s formative years.

She later served as a commissioner with the National Electoral Commission and as a member of the Law Reform Commission.

In 2011, she was awarded a national medal by former President Jakaya Kikwete in recognition of her distinguished service.

Tributes pour in

Members of the legal fraternity have described her death as a great loss, noting her contribution to advancing women in law and public leadership.

Former Attorney General Andrew Chenge said Judge Manning will be remembered for her pioneering achievements, including being the first Tanzanian woman to obtain a law degree and to specialise in legislative drafting.

He described her as a highly skilled legal drafter and a dedicated public servant.

“Julie Manning will be remembered for her immense contribution to the legal profession and for championing gender equality,” he said.

Advocate Peter Madeleka said her legacy will endure through the many women she inspired to pursue legal careers.

“She paved the way for women in Tanzania to study and practise law with confidence,” he said.

Human rights activist Dr Ananilea Nkya said Judge Manning was a courageous defender of justice who championed the rights of all people without discrimination.

“She loved her country and stood firmly for justice,” she said.

Legal and Human Rights Centre executive director Dr Anna Henga said her passing leaves a significant gap in the justice sector.

“She broke gender barriers and demonstrated exceptional legal reasoning in her judgements,” she said.

A lasting legacy

Judge Manning is widely regarded as a symbol of integrity, professionalism and courage.