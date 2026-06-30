Tanzania’s first private wealth desk introduced

Dar es Salaam. Victory Attorneys & Consultants and Exodus Investment Firm have launched the private wealth management desk, the first integrated advisory platform in Tanzania targeting high-net-worth individuals.

The joint venture is designed to provide a unified suite of investment, legal, tax and legacy structuring services.

By combining Exodus’ investment management expertise with Victory Attorneys’ legal and tax advisory capabilities, the initiative seeks to address a longstanding structural gap in the country’s financial services sector, where advisory services have traditionally operated in silos.

Victory Attorneys & Consultants executive partner, Mr Benedict Ishabakaki, said in a statement issued yesterday that wealthy Tanzanians have previously been constrained by fragmented advisory services.

“High-net-worth individuals in Tanzania have historically had to navigate a fragmented network of advisors working in isolation. This has resulted in structural gaps, duplicated costs and missed opportunities.

This desk eliminates that fragmentation,” he said. The services offered include bespoke portfolio management, cross-border tax planning, family governance, and succession structuring.

The initiative comes at a time when Tanzania is experiencing a growing generational wealth transition, with many business families approaching succession planning for the first time.

Exodus advisory chief executive officer, Mr Ramadhan Kagwandi, said coordinated expertise was essential for effective wealth management.

“Wealth creation and wealth preservation are two entirely different disciplines. We created this desk because our clients deserve both, seamlessly coordinated and delivered by professionals who understand the Tanzanian and regional context,” he said.