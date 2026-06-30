Tanzania collects record Sh1.327 trillion from state-owned enterprises

Dar es Salaam. The government has collected a record Sh1.327 trillion in dividends and statutory contributions from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and companies in which it holds shares during the 2025/26 financial year.

This marks the highest amount ever received.

Of the total, Sh800 billion (60 percent) came from dividends paid by profit-making entities.

A further Sh406 billion (30 percent) was contributed by non-commercial public institutions from their gross revenues, while Sh121 billion (10 percent) came from other statutory contributions.

Announcing the figures during the official Dividend Day 2026 ceremony held at State House in Dar es Salaam on June 30, 2026, Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu said collections from public institutions and SOEs have more than doubled under the administration of President Hassan.

He said actual collections have risen from Sh637 billion in 2021 when she assumed office to Sh1.327 trillion in the 2025/26 financial year, an increase of 108 percent.

He attributed the record performance to continued improvements in the business environment, stronger institutional governance and enhanced accountability across public enterprises.