Tanzania targets to boost medical tourism after launching first modern cancer treatment machine

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is eyeing to boost medical tourism after launching new cancer treatment machine that will cut trips abroad.

Minister for Health, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, launched the machine known as a PET scan (Positron Emission Tomography) at Ocean Road Hospital on Monday February 2, 2026, valued at Sh18.7 billion.

The machine will improve access to the test at a cost of Sh1.2 million within the country, a test that previously cost between Sh6 and Sh8 million when patients had to travel abroad.

"We are ready to host people from other countries in our facilities," said Mr Mchengerwa during a meeting with editors.

He said Malawi had already expressed resolve to send 1900 patients who were supposed to be referred to India.

The PET scan measures the activity of cells and tissues in the body, not just their structure as is the case with CT and MRI scans.

“The availability of this service will significantly reduce the heavy burden that citizens previously faced by having to travel abroad to access this test. Even before considering accommodation and travel expenses, the cost of the test alone ranged between Sh6 and Sh8 million,” said Mr Mchengerwa.

The Minister made these remarks while speaking to journalists and editors during a working session held today in Dar es Salaam.

During the meeting, Minister Mchengerwa also warned individuals with intentions to sabotage the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance scheme through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). He pledged to strengthen robust digital systems that will prevent fraud within the fund’s services.

Adding to this, he said that the door to his office is open to receive all reports of embezzlement or sabotage of the fund from individuals with credible evidence, and he assured protection and security for whistleblowers.

“We are aware of the various challenges that affected the NHIF in the past. During my tenure, I will not allow any form of sabotage of this fund. The health security of citizens is a strong foundation for the performance of any nation,” Minister Mchengerwa said.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Seif Shekalaghe said the Sixth Phase Government has undertaken significant reforms in the health sector, including an increase in the number of health facilities from 8,549 in 2020 to 12,846 by 2025.